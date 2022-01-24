Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 149.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $224.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.45. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $188.67 and a one year high of $354.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.82.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

