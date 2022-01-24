Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $108.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

