Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $100.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.