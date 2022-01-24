Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 32,481 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $108,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,527,000 after acquiring an additional 102,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $188.29 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.