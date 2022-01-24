Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 5,095 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,998,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $96,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

