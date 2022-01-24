Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $102.54 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,762 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $102,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

EXPD opened at $116.18 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.05.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

