Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $105,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at $7,405,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 158.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 45.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 142.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $617.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $709.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $448.48 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.