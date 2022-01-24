Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Citigroup began coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Grab has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $8,150,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.