Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.38 Million in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $86.59 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

