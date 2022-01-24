Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 45.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 4.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Big Lots by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

