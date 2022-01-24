Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 4,019 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:DCO opened at $43.25 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

