Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 45,300 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 63.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.15. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

