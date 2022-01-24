Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $41.16 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

