Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $122.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $98.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.