GYEN Market Cap Achieves $24.04 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $24.04 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.96 or 0.06631137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,113.24 or 0.99741271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars.

