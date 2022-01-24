Haivision Systems (HAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE HAI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.83. The company has a market cap of C$170.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Haivision Systems has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$17.50.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

