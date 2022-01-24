Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.48.

Halliburton stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.