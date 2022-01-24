Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of HASI opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

