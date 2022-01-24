Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Lowered to €145.70

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €146.00 ($165.91) to €145.70 ($165.57) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HVRRY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.35.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

