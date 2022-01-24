Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €167.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €167.20 ($190.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 35.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €170.78 ($194.06).

HLAG stock opened at €258.00 ($293.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a 12-month high of €295.00 ($335.23). The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is €242.13 and its 200 day moving average is €212.22.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

