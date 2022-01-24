Harbor Advisory Corp MA Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

