Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.52. 18,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,862. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.73.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

