Harbor Advisory Corp MA Invests $752,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,747,000 after buying an additional 1,025,135 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,887,000 after buying an additional 682,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,679,000 after buying an additional 630,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after buying an additional 380,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,569,000 after buying an additional 140,234 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. 622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,479. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

