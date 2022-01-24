Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.92) to GBX 1,315 ($17.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $676.50.

HRGLY stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

