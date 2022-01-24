Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 878,511 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $21.13.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,913,897.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hayward by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hayward by 290.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $7,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

