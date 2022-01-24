Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 878,511 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $21.13.
HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.
In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,913,897.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hayward by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hayward by 290.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $7,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.
Hayward Company Profile (NYSE:HAYW)
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
