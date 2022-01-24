Head to Head Analysis: Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) vs. C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A C&F Financial 19.94% 14.85% 1.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Berkshire Bancorp and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and C&F Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $23.65 million 6.64 $1.21 million N/A N/A C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.24 $22.12 million $8.46 6.32

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

C&F Financial beats Berkshire Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

