Head to Head Comparison: Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) versus Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Capstone Green Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 3.47 -$4.46 million N/A N/A Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 0.71 -$18.39 million ($1.64) -1.93

Novo Integrated Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capstone Green Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Capstone Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences -47.95% -12.59% -10.04% Capstone Green Energy -28.58% -118.77% -15.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Novo Integrated Sciences and Capstone Green Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capstone Green Energy beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes. It also sells microturbine units, components, and accessories. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA.

