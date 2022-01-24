Head to Head Contrast: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) & American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -91.48% -25.28% -13.44% American Finance Trust -3.18% -0.61% -0.29%

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and American Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.44 -$394.38 million ($1.98) -4.63 American Finance Trust $305.22 million 3.35 -$31.86 million ($0.30) -27.60

American Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and American Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 0 3 3 0 2.50 American Finance Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.99%. American Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.90%. Given American Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Risk & Volatility

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of American Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Finance Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.