Head to Head Contrast: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) versus SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

This table compares IPG Photonics and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 18.33% 10.21% 8.97% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 1 3 3 0 2.29 SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $197.57, indicating a potential upside of 37.68%. SPI Energy has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 6.37 $159.57 million $4.87 29.47 SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.44 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Volatility and Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats SPI Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.