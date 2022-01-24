Head-To-Head Contrast: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than AMTD International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and AMTD International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A AMTD International $144.26 million 8.68 $136.63 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

