Head-To-Head Contrast: Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) & RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, suggesting that its share price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A RocketLab 0 1 4 0 2.80

RocketLab has a consensus target price of 18.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.42%. Given RocketLab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Summary

RocketLab beats Stable Road Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

