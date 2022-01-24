Head to Head Survey: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 7.50 -$37.13 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 15.91 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.83

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40% Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for E2open Parent and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.58%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E2open Parent beats Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

