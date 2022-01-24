Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 17,643 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 1,086.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 656,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 438,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 387,123 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $20.50 on Monday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

