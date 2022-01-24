Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after purchasing an additional 535,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 953,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 903,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

