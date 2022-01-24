Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 53,200 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 13.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter worth $98,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 4.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 87.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98. GeoPark Limited has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is -10.19%.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

