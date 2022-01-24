Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $574,000 Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

