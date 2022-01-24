Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth $466,000.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

