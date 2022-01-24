Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post $193.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $765.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $795.12 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $45,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

