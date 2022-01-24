Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $51.13 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.0633 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

