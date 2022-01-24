Helix (HLIX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $37,780.28 and $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027747 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

