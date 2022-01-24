Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $916,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 45.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $114.69 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

