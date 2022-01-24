Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in RingCentral by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNG opened at $167.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $164.60 and a one year high of $449.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.38.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.41.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

