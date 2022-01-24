Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,350 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after buying an additional 47,659 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 603,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $15.16 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

