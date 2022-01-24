Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,345.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,323.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2,323.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.