Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,000.00

Shares of Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,000 ($27.29) and last traded at GBX 2,000 ($27.29), with a volume of 85120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,105 ($28.72).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,408.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,400.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.61.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

