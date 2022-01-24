Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 6.4% Higher

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $60.64. 16,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 339,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

The stock has a market cap of $872.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

