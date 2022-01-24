Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post sales of $405.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $389.20 million. Hilltop posted sales of $555.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after purchasing an additional 120,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilltop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTH opened at $34.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

