Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 51.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 65.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hilltop by 81.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 130,298 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.