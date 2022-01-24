Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $142.26 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $159.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

