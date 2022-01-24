Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,932 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 93.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

